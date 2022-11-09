Titans designate Treylon Burks to return from IR

Tennessee Titans 2022 first-round pick and wide receiver Treylon Burks took one step closer to returning to the field on Wednesday.

The team announced Burks has been designated to return from injured reserve, which means his 21-day window to be activated is now open.

Should Burks not be activated in that time frame he’ll be forced to remain on injured reserve the rest of the season.

The good news is it looks like Burks could be activated this week, at least in the opinion of Titans beat writer, Jim Wyatt, who said he’s “expecting” Burks to be activated.

The receiver the Titans are looking [to] give them a boost in the second half of the season is Treylon Burks, the team’s first-round draft pick. He’s eligible to come back on November 13 against the Broncos and I’m expecting that to happen.

Head coach Mike Vrabel wouldn’t commit to Burks playing this week but has praised the rookie for the hard work he’s put in to get back.

Mike Vrabel on the #Titans opening the 21-day window for Treylon Burks to return from IR. pic.twitter.com/Rg3DYVfSZ3 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 9, 2022

Burks would be rejoining a Titans receiving corps. that is among the worst in the NFL, especially when it comes to getting separation. Burks will help in that regard, but Tennessee’s issues in the passing game are deeper than just one or two guys.

