Running back Derrick Henry is on the path back to the Titans lineup this week and the team opened the window for another player to return to action on Monday.

The Titans announced that they have designated fullback Tory Carter for return. He’ll be able to practice with the team this week and can be activate at any point in the next 21 days.

Carter played in eight games and made two starts before injuring his ankle in a Week 14 win over the Jaguars. He never handled the ball on offense, but was credited with two tackles and a fumble recovery during his time on special teams.

The Titans currently have Khari Blasingame on their 53-man roster at fullback.

Titans designate Tory Carter for return from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk