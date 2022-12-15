Titans designate Lonnie Johnson to return from IR

The Titans are getting some depth back at defensive back.

Tennessee has designated Lonnie Johnson to return from injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday.

Johnson has been out for the last four games. The Titans now have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster.

Having appeared in eight games, Johnson has played some defensive snaps in 2022 but has mainly been used on special teams. He’s recorded five tackles.

