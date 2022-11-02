Titans designate Elijah Molden to return from injured reserve

Titans cornerback Elijah Molden was back on the practice field Wednesday.

Molden was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the day. He’ll have three weeks to practice with the team before reaching a deadline to activate him or shut him down for the season. Molden can be activated at any point in that window.

A preseason groin injury led to Molden going on injured reserve ahead of the first game of the regular season.

Molden was a third-round pick last season. He started eight of the 17 games he played over the regular season and postseason.

Molden recorded 64 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances. He returned the interception two yards for a touchdown.

