Titans designate Darrynton Evans to return from injured reserve

Now that running back Darrynton Evans has returned to practice, the Titans could have him as an option on kickoff returns.

“We’ll continue to work on kickoff returns,” special teams coach Craig Aukerman said Thursday, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “If Darrynton Evans is healthy, he could be in the mix. He has done a nice job in the past.”

The Titans designated Evans to return to practice Wednesday. They have 21 days to activate him back to the active roster or he reverts to injured reserve.

Evans injured his left knee in a preseason game, and the Titans placed him on injured reserve to start the season. He missed the first four games.

Evans, a third-round choice in 2020, had 16 touches for 81 yards and a touchdown last season as a rookie and averaged 22.9 yards on nine kickoff returns. He played only five games.

