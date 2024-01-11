Titans’ Derrick Henry wins FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Running back Derrick Henry ended the 2023 campaign — and quite possibly his career with the Tennessee Titans — on a high note on Sunday when he torched the Jacksonville Jaguars and helped eliminate them from playoff contention.

Henry tallied 153 yards and one score on 19 carries in the 28-20 upset win, which was good enough to earn him the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 18.

As we just noted, Henry may have played his last game with the Titans in the season finale. While that has yet to be confirmed, Henry sure sounded like someone who wasn’t going to be back.

“Titans fans, I just want to say thank you for the greatest eight years of my life. The ups and downs. Y’all been there through everything. Through the adversity, watch me grow as a person and a player (and) always supporting me. I love ya’ll,” he said. “I love seeing the 22s in the stadium. Hopefully, I was an inspiration to all the young kids and everybody in the community. Just thank y’all so much, man. God is good. And Titan up baby.”

#Titans RB @KingHenry_2 has been voted the @FedEx @NFL Ground Player of the Week for Week 18. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 10, 2024

Making his return more unlikely, the Titans fired head coach Mike Vrabel on Tuesday, which Henry was “shocked” by and clearly not a fan of.

“Wow. Wow,” he said. “I’m shocked. Coach Vrabel is a leader of men. He is a great coach and teacher. I know he will get another opportunity right away. I look forward to it.”

When asked about Henry’s future with the team, general manager Ran Carthon did not rule out a return.

