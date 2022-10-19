Titans’ Derrick Henry on verge of making history in Week 7 vs. Colts

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is on the cusp of having a potentially historic day in front of the home fans inside Nissan Stadium during a divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7.

As many of you already know, the Alabama product recently surpassed 7,000 rushing yards and 70 touchdowns for his legendary career.

Even more recently, the Titans’ star back went on to tie Earl Campbell for the second-most touchdowns in franchise history (73) after totaling two touchdowns against the Commanders in Week 5.

Henry is now one touchdown shy of tying Eddie George’s franchise record of 74, and two touchdowns away from breaking it. However, as Sunday rapidly approaches, the former Heisman winner is on the verge of eclipsing another historic mark as well.

The King needs just 28 rushing yards to eclipse a total of 3,400 rushing yards and 30-plus touchdowns over his last 30 games, the most ever by a running back over such a span (113.3 YPG).

It’s a pretty safe assumption that Henry will accomplish this feat, but if he’s able to shatter that while also setting a new franchise record for touchdowns, it’s probably going to be pandemonium inside Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

Especially if all this leads to a Titans win and a 4-2 record by the end of the weekend.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire