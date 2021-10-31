Titans’ Derrick Henry suffers apparent foot injury vs. Colts

.@NFLonCBS cameras showing Derrick Henry getting some medical attention on sideline. Right cleat was off, was walking a bit gingerly. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) October 31, 2021

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry appears to have suffered a foot injury during the first quarter of the Week 8 contest against the Indianapolis Colts.

The injury looks like it occurred on the Titans’ second offensive drive. After the series, Henry was spotted on the sideline with his right cleat off and getting medical attention from trainers.

The good news is that Henry was back on the field for the Titans’ next offensive drive.

However, this will be a situation to monitor as the game progresses. Should Henry worsen his injury or if the Titans continue to get smacked around by the Colts, his day could end early.