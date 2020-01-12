Titans use Derrick Henry run, pass to go up 21-6

The Ravens went 8-for-8 on fourth-and-one during the regular season. They are 0-for-2 tonight and in trouble.

Baltimore took the second half kickoff and 68 yards to the Tennessee 18-yard line, where they faced fourth down. Lamar Jackson tried his second quarterback sneak on fourth-and-one and was stopped short of the line to gain for the second time.

Harold Landry and friends kept Jackson from picking up the first down.

The Titans took over on downs and Derrick Henry ran for 5, 4, 66 and 3 yards on the next four plays to get Tennessee to the Baltimore 3-yard line. After Darius Jennings dropped a Ryan Tannehill pass in the end zone, Henry lined up in the wildcat on third down.

Henry faked a run up the middle and then did a Tim Tebow jump pass to Corey Davis, who beat Earl Thomas for a 3-yard score.

The Titans now lead 21-6, and Jackson just fumbled deep in his own end.