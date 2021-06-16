Titans’ Derrick Henry reigns supreme in CBS Sports’ RB rankings

Fresh off a 2,000-yard season, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has once again topped a list of the best players at his position ahead of the 2021 season.

CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker revealed his top 10 running backs in the NFL going into the coming campaign and placed Henry at No. 1 on his list.

This is the second time Henry has topped a list of the best running backs in football, as Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson also ranked Henry No. 1 back in May.

In years past, experts have been hesitant to name Henry as the best player at his position due to a lack of production as a receiver, which has become increasingly important in today’s NFL.

However, that is clearly starting to change after the Alabama product won back-to-back rushing titles and became the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in 2020, once again displaying his dominance.

Henry stands to have yet another sensational season in 2021, especially after the addition of Julio Jones, who along with A.J. Brown should help lessen the number of stacked boxes the star rusher will see.

No player in NFL history has ever rushed for 2,000 yards twice, and only a select few have won three straight rushing titles. Henry has a good chance to accomplish both of those things this coming season.

Related