Titans’ Derrick Henry reacts to Jon Robinson firing

For the first time since the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, running back Derrick Henry reacted to the move.

Henry was one of Robinson’s first draft picks upon taking over in 2016. The Alabama product was taken by the former Titans general manager in the second round of the draft that year.

Since then, Henry has become a franchise cornerstone and one of the very best players in team history. He has been instrumental in helping to turn Tennessee around since coming aboard.

Robinson and the Titans rewarded Henry with a four-year, $50 million deal in 2020.

Henry stated he was as shocked as everyone else when the news broke of Robinson’s firing, and he said he has since spoken to the former Titans general manager to thank him.

“I think I was shocked just like everybody else was,” Henry said.

Henry and the Titans will take the field for the first time in the post-Robinson era on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

