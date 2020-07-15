Titans, Derrick Henry reach four-year deal just before deadline

Sometimes a deadline is what it takes to motivate both parties to get a deal done.

That appears to be the case with the Titans and Derrick Henry, who reached an agreement on a four-year contract just before the 4 p.m. deadline for franchise players to sign long-term contracts. If they hadn’t come to an agreement, Henry would have had to play this season on a one-year deal.

Instead, according to multiple reports, Henry gets a four-year, $50 million deal with $25 million guaranteed.

Now the question is whether Henry will prove to be worth it. Running backs have been devalued across the NFL as the passing game has become more important, and teams that sign running backs to big-money contracts often come to regret it.

In Henry’s case, he came on strong late last season and in the playoffs, and the Titans decided to double down on their late-season success. First they extended Ryan Tannehill, and now they’ve extended Henry. A year after making a surprise run to the AFC Championship Game, they’ll see if the same formula can lead them to the Super Bowl.

