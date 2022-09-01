Titans give Derrick Henry pay raise in reworked contract

The Tennessee Titans are putting a few more bucks in running back Derrick Henry’s pocket for the 2022 season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Henry and the Titans have agreed to a reworked contract that will pay the running an extra $2 million this year, bringing his salary up to $14 million, the highest of any back in the NFL.

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Titans moved $2 million of Henry’s 2023 salary to 2022, which means he’ll account for a lower cap hit next year.

The rework also includes a pair of voidable years for cap purposes, but does not extend his contract beyond the final year, which is 2023. Florio also notes Henry could get a new contract in 2023 if all goes well.

The raise is well-deserved for Henry, who has been the best back in the NFL since 2019.

He posted back-to-back rushing crowns in 2019 and 2020, which included a 2,000-yard season, and he was well on his way to a third if not for suffering a foot injury that knocked him out for half the season in 2021.

At 28, Henry is nearing the age where running backs typically start to break down so the Titans will have to be cautious about a new contract down the road, but if anyone can hold off Father Time, it’s The King.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire