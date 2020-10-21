Titans’ Derrick Henry named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Titans running back Derrick Henry is receiving recognition for his incredible Week 6 performance against the Texans by being named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Henry dominated the Texans to the tune of 212 rushing yards and two scores, and he also added a pair of receptions for 52 yards — but Henry didn’t just post big numbers, he was clutch, also. The Alabama product notched a 94-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and his 53-yard reception in overtime set the Titans up for a game-winning score that Henry himself punched into the end zone.