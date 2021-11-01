Titans’ Derrick Henry may have suffered season-ending injury vs. Colts

Titans’ RB Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday’s 34-31 win over Indianapolis, sources reported ESPN. Henry is undergoing an MRI today to determine the full extent of the damage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

The Tennessee Titans might have taken a serious blow to their hopes of competing for a title in 2021, as running back Derrick Henry may have suffered a season-ending injury in Week 8 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Titans may have lost Henry for the rest of the 2021 campaign with a foot injury. The star back is set to have an MRI on Monday to evaluate the extent of the damage.

This is a stunning turn of events for Henry and the 6-2 Titans. The star back injured himself early on in Week 8, but was able to finish the game, which led us to believe that he would be OK.

If this turns out to be the case, it would be a devastating blow for the Titans, who lean heavily on Henry to make their offense go, both on the ground and through the air. There is simply no replacing a guy like Henry.

The King was off to an incredible start to the season. He had amassed 937 yards and 10 touchdowns over eight games. He was on pace to be the first player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards twice, and was on pace to break the single-season record for rushing yards.

Related