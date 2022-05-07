Titans’ Derrick Henry makes ‘Top 50 NFL Player Sales List’

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has made the “Top 50 NFL Player Sales List” for 2021-22.

The “Top 50 NFL Player Sales List” is “the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 85 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko. Licensed product categories included trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more,” according to the NFLPA.

On the list, Henry lands at No. 21. He had one of the biggest leaps from the previous list, moving up 14 spots. At No. 1 on the list is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Here’s a look at the full top 10:

After breaking the 2,000-yard mark in 2020, Henry was on his way to doing so again in 2021 before suffering a foot injury that ended his campaign early.

Henry would return for the playoffs, but totaled just 62 yards and one score on 20 carries in the divisional round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

