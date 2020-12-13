Titans’ Derrick Henry makes NFL history after latest 200-yard, 2-TD game

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry carried his team to a Week 14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 200-yard, two touchdown performance — and in the process, he made NFL history.

After totaling 215 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, Henry now has four 200-yard, two-touchdown games for his career, which is the most for any running back in NFL history.

His latest 200-yard performance breaks a tie with Hall of Fame backs Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson, all of whom had three 200-yard, two-touchdown games during their illustrious careers.

That is pretty impressive company for Henry to pass and just goes to show the legendary place he is currently heading.

The Alabama product’s 215 yards give him 1,532 — just eight shy of his career-high — on the season and he now has a 180-yard advantage over Minnesota Vikings rusher Dalvin Cook, who had 102 yards in Week 14.

Should Henry win his second consecutive rushing title, he would be the first running back to do so since Tomlinson repeated as rushing champion in 2006 and 2007.

And, on top of all that, breaking the 2000-yard mark certainly isn’t out of the realm of possibility. Henry needs to average 156 yards per game over his last three, and he does have favorable matchups with two of those games coming against bottom-five run defenses (Lions in Week 15, Texans in Week 17).

