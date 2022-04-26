Titans’ Derrick Henry joins Nashville SC ownership group

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is now getting involved with a different kind of football.

According to Nashville SC, Henry is one of three to join the MLS team’s ownership group via minority stake, along with actress Reese Witherspoon and media and technology investor, Jim Toth.

Henry becomes the fourth NFL player in league history to serve in an ownership role with an MLS team.

“As a kid growing up in Florida, I imagined being a professional sports owner and the opportunity to do that with a Major League Soccer club is truly a dream come true,” Henry said. “My investment in Nashville SC is way more than financial, it’s truly an investment in the city of Nashville. The chance to be part of a club like Nashville SC, especially after seeing what they are accomplishing in the community, was an opportunity I did not want to miss.”

“We meant it when we said we were doing this in Nashville, with Nashville and for Nashville,” said principal owner John Ingram. “Having Derrick, Reese and Jim join our group signals our commitment to being a club that is going to do things at the highest level and with the best Nashville has to offer.”

This announcement comes just before Nashville SC takes the field for the first time at their new stadium, GEODIS Park, on May 1 against the Philadelphia Union.

