No NFL running back had a better 2019 season than Derrick Henry.

The Tennessee Titans tailback rushed for a league-leading 1,540 yards and scored 16 touchdowns, helping to lead his team to an appearance in the AFC Championship Game, where they ultimately fell short against the Chiefs.

Having gone up against Kansas City's front-seven twice this season, Henry is quite familiar with their ability to contain elite rushing attacks, which awaits the Chiefs after back-to-back breakout performances from Raheem Mostert and the 49ers' offensive line.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Defense is physical, they've got some big, physical guys over there," Henry told NBC Sports Bay Area at Super Bowl LIV Radio Row in Miami. "Big physical linebackers, they're experienced in the back end, and I feel like Sunday is going to be a great game."

Coming so close to preparing to play in Super Bowl LIV instead of perusing Radio Row, Henry has a lot of respect for the Niners' dominant rushing game.

"My thing is, you run the ball very well throughout the playoffs," Henry said. "It's efficient, you're being physical, you're playing good defense, you have a good defense, and I think any team to beat the Chiefs right now would be the 49ers."

[RELATED: 49ers play trick on coaches, swap jerseys at final practice]

Game recognize game.

Programming note: NBC Sports Bay Area feeds your hunger for 49ers Super Bowl coverage with special editions of "49ers Central" all week (9:30 p.m. Friday, and 3 p.m. Saturday).



Also tune in at 1 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday for a two-hour special of "49ers Pregame Live" with Laura Britt, Donte Whitner, Jeff Garcia, Ian Williams, Kelli Johnson, Greg Papa and Grant Liffmann. That same crew will have all the postgame reaction on "49ers Postgame Live," starting immediately after the game.





Titans' Derrick Henry explains why he respects 49ers' rushing attack originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area