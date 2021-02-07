Titans’ Derrick Henry didn’t receive single MVP vote

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry took home the Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year award on Saturday night, but he didn’t receive a single vote for the AP Most Valuable Player award.

According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the winner of the MVP award, Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, received 44 votes, while Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes received four and two, respectively.

While we didn’t expect Henry to win the honor because it typically goes to quarterbacks, we simply can’t get on board with him not receiving a single vote.

After all, Henry was the engine of an elite offense that led Tennessee to its first double-digit win season and AFC South title since 2008.

Futhermore, Henry had a historic season with 2,027 yards and his second straight rushing title. While Mahomes, Rodgers and Allen all had great seasons, the numbers weren’t historically significant like Henry’s.

As far as the vote totals for Offensive Player of the Year are concerned, Henry far outpaced others in the running, as he received 32 to five each for Rodgers and Mahomes.

At this point, the MVP award should just be renamed to the Most Valuable Quarterback award because if Henry wasn’t good enough to get one vote following his legendary season, what non-quarterback ever will be?

