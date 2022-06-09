Titans’ Derrick Henry crushes weights, pull-ups in latest workout video

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been absent throughout the entirety of voluntary organized team activities (OTAs), but there shouldn’t be an ounce of concern about that.

We normally wouldn’t worry about a player skipping voluntary OTAs to begin with, but that’s especially true with Henry, who has insane work ethic and always keeps himself in great shape.

And Titans head coach Mike Vrabel doesn’t seem concerned, either. In fact, he recently joked that he doesn’t need to communicate with Henry while he’s away from the facility because he can just check Instagram.

“No, I usually just check on Instagram,” Vrabel joked when asked if he had spoken to Henry recently.

Well, here’s a new workout video for Vrabel to check out that features Henry crushing weights and pull-ups, while also looking like his usual yoked self.

Henry will make his offseason program debut on June 14 when the Titans begin their mandatory minicamp. That session will be open to the media.

