Titans’ Derrick Henry breaks multiple records vs. Texans in Week 8

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry added to his legendary career by becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in touchdowns during the Week 8 game against the Houston Texans.

Henry’s 75th career touchdown came in the third quarter against Houston, when he scored from one yard out to give the Titans a 14-3 lead. He passes Eddie George, who held the previous record with 74.

This wasn’t the only record Henry broke, though. After compiling 124 yards in the first half against the Texans, he also became the all-time leader in rushing yards against Houston.

The previous record-holder was former Titans running back Chris Johnson, who had 1,116 against the Texans. Henry needed one fewer game to surpass that mark.

Derrick Henry sets franchise touchdown record with this TD run. 👑 📺: Watch #TENvsHOU on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/dqxoKSoWaB — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 30, 2022

New Touchdown King 👑 pic.twitter.com/KBoZZ1GInT — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 30, 2022

On top of those two records, Henry broke his own: with his 200-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 8, Henry now has four straight against the Texans, the longest streak in NFL history for a player against one team.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire