Titans’ Derrick Henry to attend SummerSlam, but will he get involved?

With the WWE set to hold SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, July 30, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is set to be in attendance.

Henry announced his plan to attend the event on Thursday via a video from the team. The King can be seen rocking the championship belt on his shoulder in the clip.

Now that we know Henry is going, it begs the question: will he get involved in the action?

Over the years we’ve seen countless celebrities — including athletes — take part in WWE events, so we can’t rule out Henry, who looks like he could pass for a professional wrestler himself with his monster frame, getting in the ring in some form or fashion.

While we don’t want to see Henry jumping off the top rope or anything like that, it would be cool to see him lay someone out. The King already has a possible finishing move, also, with his infamous stiff-arm.

SummerSlam isn’t the only wrestling event in town this week.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair, who attended Titans practice on Thursday, is set to have his final match at the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” on July 31 at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium.

Flair listed Henry as his favorite player and said he believes Titans head coach Mike Vrabel could make it as a professional wrestler, which we completely agree with.

