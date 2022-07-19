Titans’ Derrick Henry among 2021 leaders in carries vs. stacked boxes

Despite playing in just eight games during the 2021 campaign due to injury, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was still among the leaders in stacked boxes faced.

According to Football Outsiders, Henry had 82 carries against stacked boxes (eight or more defenders in the box) last season, behind only the Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor and the New England Patriots’ Damien Harris.

This is obviously a staggering statistic considering all the time Henry missed. It also shows just how much work The King was receiving before landing on injured reserve with a broken foot.

Even with just a half of a season, Henry still managed to finish in the top 10 in attempts (219, No. 10) and rushing yards (937, No. 9).

While facing a league-high (or near-league-high) amount of stacked boxes is nothing new for the Alabama product, teams had even more reason to do load up in 2021, as the passing attack struggled mightily and was unable to keep defenses honest.

But Henry’s ability to thrive despite stacked boxes and offenses knowing exactly what’s coming is just another example of why he’s special.

Looking ahead to his seventh season, Henry has his fair share of doubters who are down on him after the injury, which will only serve as extra motivation for him.

“I get motivated by anything,” Henry said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “Someone could motivate me and wouldn’t even know it… The doubters, whatever they want to be, I am definitely motivated and ready to go. We’re going to see.”

