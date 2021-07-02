Titans’ Derick Roberson ‘as hungry as ever’ going into Year 3

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Derick Roberson is looking to take that next step forward in his career as he enters his third season in the NFL in 2021.

Roberson was an undrafted free agent signing of the Titans in 2019 and showed flashes during his rookie season with three sacks in three games, but his sophomore campaign was marred by injury and a lack of production.

Looking ahead to Year 3, Roberson wants to earn the trust of his coaches in order to put himself in a better position to have his number called if a starter goes down to injury, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online.

“I really haven’t made big noise like I want to yet,” Roberson said. “What I have done to this point, that’s cool. But I want do to more, and I want to build up that trust with the coaches, so they know when somebody goes down, I can go in and fill the spot like the starter.

“I am as hungry as ever. It is year 3, so I am real hungry.”

Roberson admitted that learning the playbook was a struggle during his first two seasons but feels he has a better handle on that now. The Sam Houston State product has also been working on his maturity.

“I would say growing up, being in the league going on year three, I’ve just been working on maturity and taking everything more seriously,” Roberson said. “Just locking on and buying in completely. In my first couple of years, I’ve kind of struggled learning the schemes and stuff, and now I’m learning the playbook better.

“When you are a rookie, you mess up a few times and then you get it right. Now, you have to learn it. No excuses at all. I am really just trying to find a spot, and I’ll do it to the best of my ability.”

The 25-year-old pass-rusher isn’t the only one who has seen progression in himself, as Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen praised Roberson earlier this offseason.

“I think Roby has had a really good spring; I’ve been pleased with him,” Bowen said. “I think he came back, and he’s changed his approach a little bit. He has been more serious about everything, more committed. I think as he’s gotten older, he’s matured, and started to figure out what the league is. You are not just swimming from one meeting to the next. I think that things have slowed down for him in that regard. The thing I always preach with him is consistency. I need the same guy every day, play in and play out. We have to know who we are putting out there. If I am going to put you out there for 20 plays, I can’t have 5 to 10 of ‘I don’t know what you’re going to do, how this is going to be.’

Story continues

“So the consistency is what we’re looking for with him. But I have been pleased with Roby. I think he has had a good spring, and I am excited for the fall to see how he keeps progressing.”

Roberson has a great shot to make the 53-man roster out of training camp and serve as a backup for Tennessee in 2021. However, he’ll have to compete for those backup snaps, with his biggest competition coming from 2021 fourth-round pick, Rashad Weaver.

We’ll get a good idea of just how far Roberson has come this offseason when the Titans begin training camp on July 27.