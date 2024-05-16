Titans’ Dennard Wilson to take part in NFL Coach Accelerator Program

As he prepares to enter his first year as the defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, Dennard Wilson will be taking part in the NFL’s Coach Accelerator Program next week.

According to the league, Wilson is one of 27 invitees, a list that also includes former Titans passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Charles London, who is now with the Seattle Seahawks.

The program, which will take place in Nashville during the league’s spring meetings from May 20-22, is “part of the league’s continued efforts to strengthen the pipeline of diverse coaching candidates.”

The program gives teams and owners an opportunity to meet with qualified coaching candidates from different backgrounds.

After retiring from the NFL, Wilson has been coaching since 2004, working his way up from the high school level all the way to the pros.

Here’s the list of participants in next week’s Coach Accelerator program at the Spring meeting in Nashville. The program is part of the league’s continued efforts to strengthen the pipeline of diverse coaching candidates. pic.twitter.com/OxIfB5wvGQ — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) May 16, 2024

He was most recently the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive backs coach after getting passed up for defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he also served as a pass-game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

If Wilson can find success in his new job in Tennessee, it may not be long before he’s a head coach.

