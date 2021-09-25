Titans’ Denico Autry looking forward to facing former team

The Indianapolis Colts will see a familiar face on the other sideline Sunday in Denico Autry when they visit the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium for a crucial Week 3 matchup.

Autry spent three seasons with the Colts as a versatile piece of the defensive line from 2018-2020 and is likely considered one of the best free-agent signings since Chris Ballard took over as general manager.

Though the Colts did make an offer to Autry this offseason, it seems the Titans showed more interest in the veteran, which was a leading factor in him switching teams.

Now, Autry is excited to go up against his old team for the first time.

“It will be fun to play against some old teammates,” Autry said this week. “I know what they’re gonna do; they know what I’m gonna do, so it’s kind of even. I’m pretty sure they’re gonna have a little trash talk — it’s gonna be a little rough in the beginning, but they’ll simmer down a little bit.”

The Colts did make an offer to Autry when he hit the market, but it seems the Titans made a better run at him. Indy opted to re-sign Al-Quadin Muhammad and draft Kwity Paye rather than make Autry a priority as he enters his age-31 season.

Autry was solid for the Colts in his three seasons, playing both on the edge and at the three-technique. He recorded 20 sacks, 102 combined tackles, and 26 tackles for loss in 40 games with Indy.

There will certainly be some fire in Autry’s game on Sunday when he goes against his former teammates while wearing a rival’s jersey.

