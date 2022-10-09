Titans’ Denico Autry: A ‘dirty play’ by Commanders OL led to injury

Tennessee Titans fans held their collective breath on Sunday when defensive lineman Denico Autry was forced to exit the game briefly with a back injury in the third quarter of the Week 5 win over the Washington Commanders.

Thankfully, a Tennessee defense that is already depleted due to injuries didn’t have to overcome another, as Autry later returned to action.

Following the game, Autry claims that his injury was the result of a “dirty play” by a Commanders offensive lineman, although he didn’t go into specifics about who did it or what they did.

“The one play when I went down, I just felt like it was a dirty play,” Autry said, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “It could have went either way. I could’ve lost it and made it something bigger than it was so I just kept my composure and played ball.”

Denico Autry had to come out for a few plays after a dirty play by one of the Commanders OLineman. Autry kept his composure and got his payback later when he returned and sacked Carson Wentz on a 3rd down. #Titans pic.twitter.com/t8MukJjR58 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 9, 2022

And play ball he did. Autry managed to notch a sack in the fourth quarter that ended a Commanders drive deep in their own territory to exact some revenge.

Thankfully, Autry appears to be fine and he’ll have an entire week off to get himself right ahead of a Week 7 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

With the sack, Autry is now tied for the team lead with Rashad Weaver, both of whom have four. It seems like Autry is making a big play every week and he continues to be an absolute steal for the Titans.

Story continues

Related

Titans' David Long talks game-saving INT vs. Commanders Titans' defensive line ranked among best in NFL by Next Gen Stats Titans OLB Rashad Weaver wants to 'double up' on sacks

List

What David Long, Titans said after Week 5 win over Commanders

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire