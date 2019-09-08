Titans' Delanie Walker throws shade at Browns with classic Denny Green callback

The Tennessee Titans shocked the NFL world by thumping the much-hyped Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and after the game they rubbed a little salt in their wounds.

Titans tight end Delanie Walker was asked about the outcome of the game, and he invoked a classic Denny Green quotation in his answer.

Have a listen:

Delanie Walker channeled his inner Dennis Green when asked about the Browns after their big win. pic.twitter.com/ugv6w7MiXA — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 8, 2019

For anyone who remembers the circumstances surrounding Green’s infamous “they were who we thought they were” line, it actually came in a game in which Green’s Arizona Cardinals blew a 23-3 lead over the Chicago Bears late in the third quarter of their Monday night meeting in 2006.

In this case, though, the Titans trailed 6-0 early in Sunday’s opener against the Browns but pretty much were in control after that. A 15-13 Titans lead extended to a shocking 43-13 final.

Walker’s quote was a clever twist on the Denny Green original — and we appreciate that.

This was the 35-year-old Walker’s first regular-season action since injuring his ankle in Week 1 last season against the Miami Dolphins. And he returned in style, too, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to power the rout.

So Walker can pretty much say whatever he wants. He and the Titans dismantled the Browns in this one.