The Titans were without defensive play-caller Shane Bowen in Sunday’s victory over the Vikings, Paul Kuharsky of A to Z Sports reports.

Bowen was placed in COVID-19 protocol Saturday morning and did not travel with the team.

“We’ve followed all the protocols as it relates to COVID,” head coach Mike Vrabel said, via Kuharsky. “We’re not into timetables as it relates to returns to play or returns to play or coach.”

Defensive assistant Matt Edwards handled Bowen’s duties as outside linebackers coach; Vrabel called defensive plays; and special teams coach Craig Aukerman took on added responsibilities when Vrabel was tied up with the defense.

The Vikings gained 464 yards and had a 175-yard receiver and a 175-yard rusher. Dalvin Cook rushed for 181 yards, and rookie Justin Jefferson had a breakout game with seven catches for 175 yards.

Titans defensive play-caller Shane Bowen missed game in COVID-19 protocol originally appeared on Pro Football Talk