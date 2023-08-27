Titans’ defensive front gets some love in ‘Baldy’s Breakdowns’

You could make a very strong argument that the most exciting thing about the upcoming Tennessee Titans season is the fact that we finally get to see their defensive line fully healthy again.

The last time the Titans’ defense had its primary front-four together (2021), the group accounted for 52 sacks on the year, 35.5 of which came from the trio of Harold Landry, Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry.

Since then, the Titans chose to replace an oft-injured Bud Dupree with Arden Key, a talented and reliable pass-rusher who could be due for a true breakout season after tallying 90 pressures, 25 quarterback hits, and 11 sacks since the start of 2021, all while being limited to a rotational role.

They also have one of the NFL’s most underrated nose tackles in Teair Tart and promising young players such as Rashad Weaver and Caleb Murphy coming off the edge.

Brian Baldinger of NFL Network appears to be a fan of the Titans’ defensive front as a whole after watching the group this preseason.

During his recent “Baldy’s Breakdown” following the team’s preseason win over the New England Patriots, the NFL analyst was gushing over the performance of Tennessee’s defensive line.

“That looks like Titans football to me,” Baldinger said when talking about the havoc that was created during Denico Autry’s strip sack in the first quarter.

Baldy also went on to say that he thinks Rashad Weaver is about to break out this year and continued to praise Murphy for how disruptive he’s been. Baldy goes on to give shoutouts to Kyle Peko and Michael Dwumfour, the latter of whom has been particularly impressive in two preseason contests.

You can find Baldinger’s entire breakdown posted below.

.@Titans if they are going to get back to owners of the AFC S; it’s going to start with their Defensive Line. Lots of old faces mixed in with Murphy & Dwumfour and others #titans #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/1H7KADQZKV — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 26, 2023

In total, Tennessee combined for a whopping 11 sacks over the 12 quarters of exhibition football the team played this month. Hopefully that’s a sign of things to come for the Titans’ defense.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire