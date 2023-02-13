Titans defensive free agents Jim Schwartz could target

The Cleveland Browns are going to have quite a few defensive openings on their roster at the start of the league year next month. Fielding the worst unit against the run a year ago, the majority of those openings will be along their front seven defensively. Defensive tackle is their biggest need, but the cabinet is slim at defensive end, linebacker, and safety as well. As they transition to a new era under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, could he pluck some players away from the Tennessee Titans in free agency?

The Browns will have the ability to create a good amount of cap space and will need to spend wisely. Who are some Titans who are set to hit free agency that the Browns could target?

DL Mario Edwards Jr.

There may not be a better veteran role player who can come in day-one and even start if needed than Mario Edwards Jr. Now entering his ninth season in the league, Edwards has been a consistent run defender throughout his career. He has even shown his flashes as a pass rusher.

He can play big end across from Myles Garrett and he can slide inside to three-technique as well. The Browns are going to be down Chase Winovich, Jadeveon Clowney, and Stephen Weatherly next season, meaning two or three pass rushers will be on their way to the roster this offseason.

DE Demarcus Walker

A former second round pick of the Denver Broncos, Walker experienced a bit of a career resurgence with the Titans after poor outings with the Broncos and Texans in the previous two years. While he is not a very good athlete, he does fit the profile of the big end that the Browns like to deploy opposite of Garrett.

With only three defensive ends under contract (and rostering five and six at different points of the season a year ago), the Browns will need to build some depth. Besides, two of those three are second-year players as well.

DE Tarell Basham

As the Titans had a wealth of depth at defensive end, Tarell Basham is the third one set to hit the market that is mentioned in this article. Basham fits the role of a rotational pass rusher more than that of a starter opposite Garrett, but given the four-man defensive end rotation the Browns run, they need depth.

Basham is well-traveled, playing for all of the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and Titans throughout his career. And he has managed to earn significant snaps everywhere he goes. Could Cleveland be his next stop?

S/NB Joshua Kalu

Cornerback Greg Newsome II no longer wants to play in the slot for the Browns, and he has a great argument in his favor as well. As the Browns run nickel packages as their base defense, on more than 70 percent of occasions, they will need to find a new one this offseason. And whoever it is must be a willing participant in run fits and working in run support.

The 6-foot-0 and 200-pound defensive back, Joshua Kalu, played the majority of his snaps in the slot for the Titans a year ago, grading out extraordinarily well as a tackler and run defender. Given the mental workload of a nickel, who has to play toward the field and the boundary and fit the run, a veteran compared to a rookie might be a better option.

Kalu is an interesting name to watch.

LB David Long Jr.

The skill set of David Long Jr. may be a bit redundant to that of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. But why not have both on the field at the same time in nickel and base looks? Long experienced a breakout campaign with the Titans this past offseason, which is perfect timing as he gets set to hit the open market.

With four separate linebackers set to hit free agency for the Browns this offseason, they will need to add bodies into the room. And potentially another starter next to Owusu-Koramoah. If Schwartz has strong feelings about the player, then the Browns would be wise to oblige their new defensive coordinator.

