Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees retires

After four decades coaching football Dean Pees has decided to call it a career.

The Titans confirmed today that Pees, their defensive coordinator for the last two years, has decided to retire.

The 70-year-old Pees spent six years as the head coach at Kent State but was primarily a defensive assistant, both at the college and pro level. Prior to spending the last two years in Tennessee, Pees spent six years as the defensive coordinator of the Ravens and four years as the defensive coordinator of the Patriots.

Pees is a two-time Super Bowl winner, having earned one ring on the Patriots’ staff and one on the Ravens’ staff.