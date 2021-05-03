The Titans will not exercise the fifth-year option on linebacker Rashaan Evans‘ rookie contract.

Evans, the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, would have had a guaranteed base salary of $9.735 million for the 2022 season if the Titans had exercised the option. Instead, his contract will expire after the 2021 season.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that the Titans have told him they still hope to sign Evans to a contract extension before he hits free agency next March.

Evans has started all 16 games for the Titans each of the last two seasons.

Titans decline Rashaan Evans’ fifth-year option originally appeared on Pro Football Talk