Titans decide to skip in-person voluntary workouts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Tennessee Titans’ players have decided to opt out of the in-person voluntary workout portion of OTAs (Organized Team Activities) this offseason, following the lead of several NFL teams.

The Titans made the announcement in a statement via the NFLPA and cite player health and safety concerns as the reason. This is an issue that the league and NFLPA have butted heads over recently.

“We have come together as a team and have had several conversations about what is best for the players in our locker room. Based on the injury data from the previous year, along with the facts and recommendation provided by our union, we are in solidarity with other players across the NFL who will exercise their right to not attend in-person voluntary workouts. We understand that some players will need to be at our facility for different reasons during this time and we respect the right of every player afforded to us in our CBA.”

The NFL has broken down this offseason’s OTAs into three phases, with the first beginning on April 19. However, that period is for strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation.

On-field work wouldn’t have begun until Phase 2, which starts on May 17, and then the more traditional version of OTAs would take place in Phase 3 starting on May 24.

Related

Titans will have tough time replacing DaQuan Jones via 2021 NFL draft

Titans' Taylor Lewan gives 'TMI' about his NFL drug tests

Watch: Titans' A.J. Brown appears in 2021 NFL draft commercial

Recommended Stories

  • Brady Tkachuk with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames

    Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators) with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames, 04/19/2021

  • NFL offseason programs begin with mixed player involvement

    With groups of players from 20 NFL teams saying they will skip in-person attendance, voluntary offseason programs began Monday across the league. Through the NFL Players Association, players from the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Chargers, Raiders, Broncos, Falcons, Saints, Steelers, Browns, Ravens, Giants, Eagles, Vikings, Bears and Lions posted statements that they would not be on hand at team facilities for voluntary work. “We’d like to hope that we create a great environment for them,” said Cowboys executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones.

  • Alijah Vera-Tucker 2021 NFL Draft Profile: Why Giants, Jets are fits for USC OL

    With the 2021 NFL Draft approaching, let’s take an in-depth look at a top prospect for the Jets and Giants: USC guard/tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker.

  • Cam Newton reportedly among Patriots at voluntary workouts after players share COVID concerns

    Nearly two-thirds of NFL teams' players released statements saying they would not report to voluntary workouts.

  • Carolina Panthers officially started OTAs today as players start to gather in Charlotte

    The NFLPA was advocating for an all-virtual offseason prior to training camp, similar to last year, due to COVID-19.

  • Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture tonight

    Follow all the live action from Stamford Bridge

  • Gary Neville raises a glass as Super League appears to crumble

    The former Manchester United defender turned pundit has been among the competition’s most outspoken and emotional critics.

  • Apple’s newest invention for controlling your iPhone is like nothing you’ve ever seen

    One of the more bizarre Apple patents we've seen in quite some time details a method by which a user would be able to control functions on an Apple Watch or iPhone merely by blowing on it. In a patent that was fittingly published on April 1, Apple engineers detail how a device outfitted with special sensors would be able to detect when someone blows air on a device and, in turn, trigger certain actions. As to how this type of functionality would play out in practical terms, Apple outlines that using a wearable device like a smartwatch requires two hands: one hand that holds or wears the device and a second hand "to physically interact with the device for providing user input commands for controlling the functionality of the electronic device." There are instances, however, where a user might not be able to use his or her free hand to interact with the device. Imagine, for instance, someone trying to field a call on an Apple Watch or iPhone while holding bags of groceries, or a small child. One of the illustrations in Apple's patent can be seen below: In these scenarios, the user experience is lessened, which brings us to Apple's solution: blow event detection. According to Apple, a blow detection sensor would allow users to switch modes on a device or even activate actions like answering a call or checking the weather simply with a quick breath of air. Notably, Apple's patent envisions a few implementations of how a blow detector might be integrated into a device: As another example, an electronic device is provided that may include a device housing defining an interior space, a pressure sensor positioned at least partially within the interior space, a motion sensor positioned at least partially within the interior space, and a controller communicatively coupled to the pressure sensor and the motion sensor and operative to use pressure sensor data from the pressure sensor and motion sensor data from the motion sensor to detect a current of air blown on the device housing. As yet another example, a method for operating an electronic device including a housing, a blow detection assembly positioned at least partially within the housing, and a processor is provided that may include detecting a blow event on the housing with the blow detection assembly and automatically triggering a new control mode of the processor based on the detecting. While this type of feature would seemingly make more sense on a device like the Apple Watch, Apple's patent also references that it could be incorporated on an iPhone. In light of the above, it's only natural to wonder what happens if an Apple Watch with a blow detection sensor is in a windy environment. Would this cause the device to go haywire? Well, as Apple details in its patent, the blow detection mechanism would only come into play once the device detects a Raise to Wake motion. Apple routinely patents every new technology its engineers conjure up, so there's no guarantee that we'll ever see an Apple Watch or iPhone that can be controlled with one's breath. Still, there's no denying that there are some use-case scenarios where such a feature would prove to be somewhat useful.

  • David Pastrnak shares great story to explain Patrice Bergeron's leadership

    What is Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron like as a leader? His linemate David Pastrnak explains by telling a hilarious story.

  • UEFA president urges Super League owners to reverse decision

    Seeking a weak link in the unity of 12 rebel clubs in the Super League, UEFA on Tuesday targeted owners in England who signed up to the project that threatens to tear apart soccer's traditional structure including the Champions League. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin made a direct appeal to “owners of some English clubs” to change their minds out of respect for soccer fans. Ceferin both cajoled and criticized the six-club group — including American billionaires, Abu Dhabi royalty and a Russian oligarch — less than 48 hours after the Super League was launched in alliance with three clubs from each of Italy and Spain.

  • UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

    The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight

  • As Eastern Conference evolves, will Bucks finally find playoff success?

    The Bucks benefit and not, perception-wise, from familiarity. We shrug as they do their usual thing, but subtle changes in philosophy have them hoping they'll be on the good side of recent rarity.

  • Michigan Football Makes Big Move In 2022 National Recruiting Rankings

    Michigan Wolverines football has moved up in the class of 2022 national recruiting rankings following the addition of La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy Rivals100 wide receiver Tyler Morris, who made his pledge to the Maize and Blue on Tuesday.

  • On Basketball: Stephen Curry shooting his way into history

    It’s been 45 years since the last instance of an NBA MVP being selected from a team that wasn’t at least 10 games over the .500 mark, but Curry has shot his way into serious consideration. “He’s never played any better, that’s for sure,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • Breaking down the Steelers picks in new ESPN mocok draft

    Does this new ESPN mock draft hit the mark for the Steelers?

  • Exclusive: PGA Tour to create $40 million bonus pool for stars like Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau

    The idea behind the PGA Tour's lucrative new bonus structure is to reward top players for moving the needle, despite on-course performance.

  • Simone Manuel and Katie Ledecky needed a pool. He offered his backyard.

    Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel swam in a Hall of Famer's backyard pool for three months last spring.

  • 7 free agents the Bills could sign before 2021 NFL Draft

    Free agents the Buffalo Bills could sign prior to the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Chelsea and Man City withdrawal reports as Super League goes to court

    Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester City were reported to be preparing the paperwork to withdraw from the breakaway European Super League less than 72 hours after agreeing to join it, in a major blow for the proposed new competition. Shortly before the BBC reported that the two English clubs were set to back out of the breakaway competition, in Spain the new league went to court to stop the soccer authorities from thwarting its plans. Chelsea and City were among the 12 teams who announced on Sunday that they were setting up a rival to UEFA's Champions League without the need for annual qualification.

  • Jennifer Jo Cobb is the latest example of why NASCAR needs a transparent and objective licensing system

    Cobb has made nearly 250 Truck and Xfinity Series starts and said she was running Sunday's Cup Series race at Talladega. But NASCAR did not approve her to enter.