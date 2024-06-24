Titans’ DeAndre Hopkins named a ‘player to root for’ in 2024

While Tennessee Titans fans will obviously be rooting for every player on the team to do well in 2024, there are always some players who fans pull for just a bit more than others.

According to Tom Blair of NFL.com, that player is wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Here’s Blair’s explanation:

I began the AFC portion of this list with Derrick Henry, and I’ll end it with his former Tennessee teammate, who also showed he still has the juice to compete at a high level into his 30s. In his first year with the Titans, Hopkins appeared in a full complement of games and reached the 1,000-yard mark for the first time since 2020, despite working with a past-his-prime veteran (Ryan Tannehill) and a raw rookie (Will Levis) at QB. Hopkins is the active leader in career receptions (928) and ranks second among active players in career receiving yards (12,355), but he sits at 21st and 23rd in those categories, respectively, on the all-time lists. If he can get to 75 catches and 1,000 yards again in 2024, he should jump into the top 20 in both pursuits — and that should only help when it comes time to weigh his long-term legacy.

We respectfully disagree with this pick, because it should be either Will Levis or Caleb Farley. Levis is the obvious choice because the outcome of his season will determine how set the Titans are at the most important position in sports.

Farley, who seems like a genuinely good guy, has had to deal injuries and an unimaginable situation after the death of his father in a house explosion last year.

If he makes the cut, Titans fans will be pulling for Farley just a bit more than most players on the 2024 roster.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire