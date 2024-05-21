Titans’ DeAndre Hopkins clarifies comment on Treylon Burks

When speaking to the media on Tuesday after the second session of OTAs, Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins provided a quote on fellow wideout Treylon Burks that he later felt the need to clarify.

Hopkins was asked if the embattled Burks was being slept on ahead of his third season in the NFL, to which Hopkins said no, which didn’t read too great without explanation.

“How do I answer that without making a negative sound byte? Nein, that’s no in German.” Hopkins replied, per Terry McCormick of Titan Insider.

On the surface, that would seem to indicate that Hopkins believes Burks is exactly who we think he is after two lackluster campaigns, but that is not what he meant at all.

Hopkins took to social media shortly after to make sure he was crystal clear in what he meant to say.

The media is the only one sleeping on Treylon Burks, No one in the locker room doubted him or slept on him “we are not people” I can't speak for “people” so Nein he's never been slept on to us. Thank you come again 😂 https://t.co/dLNJl0AbkY — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) May 21, 2024

And, after seeing this quote Hopkins had on Burks, it’s clear the veteran is not down on his teammate.

“Treylon is one of the most athletic people I’ve ever played with, as big as he is, as fast as he is,” he said. “I’m looking forward to see what he does this year.”

There you have it, folks. Nothing to see here.

