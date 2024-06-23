Titans’ DeAndre Hopkins calls out skeptics after proving them wrong

Before and after the Tennessee Titans signed DeAndre Hopkins in 2023, there were no shortage of skeptics who questioned what the veteran wide receiver had left in the tank.

Included in those skeptics were actual (and unnamed) NFL executives, who were down on Hopkins ahead of his 11th season, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“Not much. He can’t run anymore,” on executive said when asked what Hopkins still brings to the table.

“Still great hands, he is not going to separate, not much of a deep threat, but very strong, and makes contested catches as well as anyone in the NFL,” another exec said.

But Hopkins showed he has more than enough left in the tank to be a top receiver. Despite the overall struggles of Tennessee’s offense in 2023, Hopkins still managed to top 1,000 yards, score seven touchdowns, and make some explosive plays.

The Titans wide receiver recently took to social media to remind everyone how wrong those executives were.

Remember the articles from so called top executives saying I cant play anymore 😂😂, In Ran We trust. https://t.co/q52fHiPZvG — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) June 20, 2024

One of those same executives in Breer’s article questioned Hopkins’ desire to practice, and warned that the 32-year-old would create problems if things weren’t going well with his team.

However, Hopkins was on the practice field plenty when he was healthy enough to be, played in all 17 games and didn’t create any problems at all, even after the Titans’ season went south and they were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15.

Looking ahead to 2024, Hopkins enters the season as Will Levis’ No. 1 target and should be able to at least match his production from 2023.

Granted, he’ll have much more competition for targets after the signings of Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, but teams will also have a much tougher time focusing attention on him.

Adding to that, the Titans’ offensive line should be much improved, and that will greatly help Levis and the Titans’ passing attack, which figures to be more prominent under head coach Brian Callahan.

And, after not having much success with Ryan Tannehill, who was the starter for much of the first half of last season and down the stretch, Hopkins will enjoy a full campaign with Levis, who now has more experience under his belt.

