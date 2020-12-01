Titans’ David Long played with a heavy heart in Week 12

With inside linebacker Jayon Brown out, fellow inside linebacker David Long stepped up in a big way for the Tennessee Titans during their Week 12 win over the Indianapolis Colts — and he did so while playing with a heavy heart.

After the game, Long revealed that his brother, Keith DeWitt, had passed away earlier in the month, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online:

“I lost my brother, and it felt amazing to be out there and play for him,” Long said. “That’s what I was thinking the whole day, to go out there and play for him and I went out there and did the best I could. I am just glad to be back.”

Our condolences go out to Long and his family for their loss.

Long, who was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list one day before the game and only had a walk-through going into it, played very well, recording three total tackles (two solo) and one pass defensed.

On top of those numbers, Long was sensational in coverage, allowing just one reception for one yard on four targets thrown his way, and he finished with the highest grade on defense, per Pro Football Focus.

The 2019 sixth-round pick had played sparingly until that point, but as head coach Mike Vrabel recently revealed, Long will be a “large part” of the Titans’ plans on defense moving forward with Brown sidelined.

Related

What we learned from Titans' Week 12 win vs. Colts Watch: Titans' Isaiah Wilson gets trucked on first NFL snap Titans-Colts 45-26 final score from Week 12 is extremely rare

List