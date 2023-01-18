Titans’ David Long high on PFF’s top 50 free agents list

Linebacker David Long is one of 34 Tennessee Titans players set to hit free agency in 2023, and there’s no doubt he’ll be one of the more sought-after players at his position on the open market.

And Pro Football Focus’ Brad Speilberger more than agrees, as he lists Long as the No. 12 free agent going into the offseason. Here’s what he had to say about Tennessee’s 2019 sixth-round pick:

12. David Long The Titans ask a lot of their off-ball linebackers, and Long can do it all. His 89.0 run-defense grade in 2022 ranked fourth at the position, with his 13 tackles for loss or no gain tied for 12th. Long plays a downhill, attacking brand of football that helps him blow up a lot of plays but also makes him particularly susceptible to over-committing on play-action passes and missing tackles when he takes a poor pursuit angle. Nevertheless, he is clearly an ascending young player contributing immensely to Tennessee’s defense that finished first in expected points added per rush allowed on the season. The 2022 season was Long’s first as a full-time starter at middle linebacker, but he’s made the most of opportunities in the past. Over the past three seasons, his 19.8% pass-rush win rate and 23.8% pressure rate are both the second-best marks among off-ball linebackers with at least 100 pass-rush snaps over the span.

Long was a good player for the Titans over his two seasons as a starter, with the biggest blemish on his record being the 12 games he’s missed the past two seasons, including seven in 2021 and five in 2022.

Other than that, he’s a fast, aggressive defender who excels against the run and has improved in coverage.

Spotrac estimates Long’s market value to be a deal that pays him $4.9 million per season. That seems a bit low but definitely possible given the aforementioned injury concerns.

The West Virginia product is someone the Titans should be interested in keeping in Nashville but, as always, the price will have to be right.

