Titans cutting Adam Humphries

With the clock ticking down and their season on the brink of collapse, Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked around at their faltering team-mates and decided to take matters into their own hands. Arsenal needed rescuing in this wild Europa League tie, having played themselves into the most perilous of positions, and there was an inevitably to the fact that Saka, the teenager supreme, and Aubameyang, the leader of this team, were the players who seized the opportunity. Just as they had in the first half, Saka and Aubameyang combined to rip apart the entire Benfica defence in one move. Saka to Aubemeyang, Aubameyang to goal: repeat as required. How crucial might their late intervention turn out to be? Mikel Arteta’s side were three minutes from despair and in desperate need of a hero when all seemed lost in Greece. They had gift-wrapped three goals for Benfica over the course of this tie and, typically of their stuttering season, looked set to go out on away goals in a home leg that was taking place in Athens. Such indignity would have been fodder for the history books, not to mention the entire fanbase of Tottenham Hotspur. And Dani Ceballos would have been the villain of the story for Arsenal, having been the primary culprit for both of Benfica’s goals on the night. Instead it became all about Saka and Aubameyang again, albeit with a crucial helping hand from Kieran Tierney, the scorer of their second. At this stage of the competition last season, Aubameyang missed a huge opportunity in the final moments as they were knocked out by Olympiacos. It felt almost poetic that, this time around, he made no mistake.