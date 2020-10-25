The Titans were down 17 points at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Steelers, but they are back within a score with more than 10 minutes to play in the game.

Derrick Henry plunged into the end zone from a yard out to cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 27-24. The touchdown came one play after a defensive holding penalty gave the Titans a new set of downs after an incompletion in the end zone.

The score capped a 12-play drive and the Titans have now scored 17 straight points. They got a big play in the third quarter when Ryan Tannehill hit A.J. Brown for a 74-yard score and their defense has found the right approach to slowing down the Steelers after a rough first half.

They’ll need to keep that up in the final 10 minutes while also finding the right combination of offensive plays to put a few more points on the board.

Titans cut Steelers lead to 27-24 in fourth originally appeared on Pro Football Talk