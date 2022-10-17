Titans cut Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon’s latest (and perhaps last) stint in the NFL has come to an end.

The Titans are releasing Gordon from their practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

If you didn’t even know Gordon was on the Titans, you can be forgiven: He was called up to the active roster twice this season, but he didn’t catch a single pass while playing 24 offensive snaps.

The 31-year-old Gordon was among the most talened wide receivers in the NFL early in his career, and he led the league with 1,646 receiving yards in 2013. But his career has been derailed by repeated substance abuse issues.

He’ll now hit free agency, and perhaps some team will give him a look. But it’s been a long time since he has made a significant contribution, and he may have played his last NFL game.

