Titans cut John Simon, Clayton Geathers as they start moving to 53 players

A couple of veterans were among the set of cuts announced by the Titans on Sunday.

Linebacker John Simon and safety Clayton Geathers are both headed for free agency after being released.

Simon signed with the Titans in late July and had two tackles and a sack during the team’s preseason games. Geathers signed a couple of weeks ago and had two tackles and an interception in his two preseason appearances with Tennessee.

The Titans also placed running back Brian Hill on injured reserve. He is not eligible to return to the active roster this season, but could sign elsewhere if they’re released off the list. Center Ben Jones is on the COVID-19 reserve list and will not count on the active roster until he’s off of it.

Defensive lineman Freedom Akinmoladun, defensive back Nate Brooks, and linebacker Cassh Maluia were waived to round out the day’s moves. The Titans will continue trimming their roster to 53 players before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to set initial rosters for the regular season.

