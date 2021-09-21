Titans cut Bradley McDougald and Anthony Rush

The Titans made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday, cutting safety Bradley McDougald and defensive lineman Anthony Rush.

McDougald started Sunday’s game against the Seahawks and played 74 percent of the Titans’ defensive snaps. McDougald had joined the Titans in August and signed with the team’s practice squad on Sept. 7.

After playing 54 percent of the defensive snaps in Week One, Tennessee signed McDougald to its active roster on Sept. 13. Just over a week later, he’s now off the team.

Rush signed with the Titans in late July after spending the offseason program with the Packers. After playing 15 defensive snaps in Week One, he played just a single defensive snap in Sunday’s victory. He’s also spent time with the Eagles, Raiders, Seahawks, and Bears since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

