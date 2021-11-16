The Titans waived offensive lineman Bobby Hart and defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe on Monday, the team announced.

They did not announce corresponding moves.

Hart, a seven-year veteran, has played three games for the Titans this season, including one start. Hart started the team’s Nov. 7 game against the Rams. He was inactive on Sunday against the Saints.

Bledsoe, in his third NFL season, has appeared in five games for the Titans in 2021, including two starts. He played in seven of the team’s 67 defensive snaps Sunday, along with two snaps on special teams.

Titans cut Bobby Hart, Amani Bledsoe originally appeared on Pro Football Talk