The Titans cut 4 starters for cap purposes including LT Taylor Lewan and WR Robert Woods

The Tennessee Titans broke the ice for NFL teams making veteran salary cap cuts on Wednesday. Tennessee terminated the contracts of four veteran players in order to trim obligations and get under the new salary cap figure of $224.8 million.

The four players include kicker Randy Bullock, who spent the 2021 offseason with the Lions before losing the kicking battle to Austin Seibert.

The other three are recognizable names for most fans:

LT Taylor Lewan

WR Robert Woods

LB Zach Cunningham

Of note, both Lewan and Cunningham were terminated with “failed physical” designation. Both payers finished the 2022 season on the Titans’ injured reserve. Lewan missed all but the first two weeks with a knee injury, and the 31-year-old has stated on his podcast that he’s considering retirement. Cunningham, 28, had two different stints on the IR in 2022.

Neither of those players figures to intrigue the Detroit Lions much, though Lewan would make for a very fun fit as the swing tackle in Detroit if he so chose. Woods, on the other hand, could be of some real interest for Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

Woods tweeted out his happiness that he’s “free” from Tennessee. He spent four seasons in Los Angeles with the Rams while Holmes and assistant GM Ray Agnew were with the team, and Woods played well in those years. Woods turns 31 in April and is coming off two subpar seasons, but the Titans offense didn’t exactly play to his strengths. He could be a nice fit in Detroit, reuniting with QB Jared Goff and taking over the DJ Chark (a pending free agent) role in coordinator Ben Johnson’s offense.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire