Titans currently among leaders in dead money for 2021

The Tennessee Titans have made four significant moves so far this offseason that has the team among the leaders in dead money ahead of the 2021 season.

Those moves were the releases of safety Kenny Vaccaro, cornerback Malcolm Butler, wide receiver Adam Humphries, and the trade of 2020 first-round pick and offensive tackle, Isaiah Wilson, to the Miami Dolphins.

According to Over the Cap, Tennessee currently stands to pay out a total of $17.2 million in dead money in 2021, which ranks as the sixth-highest total in the NFL.

The five teams ahead of the Titans are the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints.

League leaders in dead money (includes QB trades) 1. Eagles- $40M

2. Rams- $34.1M

3. Panthers- $22.7M

4. Lions- $22.4M

5. Saints- $19.2M

6. Titans- $17.2M

7. Jets- $16.2M

8. Falcons- $14M

9. WFT- $13.5M

10. Ravens- $11.8M — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 11, 2021

We are still early in the process, so that number could certainly go up, or other teams could pass the Titans with more cuts, but that’s a significant chunk of change no matter where Tennessee ultimately lands.

However, all of the aforementioned moves were necessary ones, as the Titans didn’t start with much cap space and desperately needed to free up money in order to make improvements to their pass rush, among other areas.

We’ll see what general manager Jon Robinson does with his newly-found cap space once free agency begins next week.

