Titans create cap space by restructuring Kevin Byard’s contract

The Tennessee Titans continue to navigate the league’s salary cap. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, $10.965 million of Kevin Byard’s base salary has been converted into a signing bonus, creating $8.772 million in cap space.

The Titans All-Pro safety made it well-known that he would be open to restructuring his contract if it meant helping out the organization financially.

Back then, Byard was specifically talking about the Titans being able to keep Harold Landry, who has since been re-signed to a five-year contract extension.

Per Over The Cap, Tennessee was approximately $3.3 million over the salary cap, so this restructuring gets them back in the positive. The money will be used toward paying wide receiver Robert Woods, who was acquired last weekend, but the deal was formally announced on Tuesday.

The Titans will also have some extra financials available after June 1 when wide receiver Julio Jones officially comes off the books. The veteran wide receiver was released earlier this month.

As for Byard, the 28-year-old is no stranger to restructuring his contract, having done so after the Titans signed Jadeveon Clowney in September 2020.

Byard is coming off a bounce-back year, one that saw him record 88 combined tackles, four quarterback hits, one sack, 13 pass deflections, and five interceptions.