Titans crack top 10 in ESPN’s early 2021 NFL Power Rankings

The Tennessee Titans put together something special in the 2019 season, going from complete underdogs to a team that came up just short of a Super Bowl appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

This past season, the Titans didn’t make it quite as far, falling 20-13 in the Wild Card Round to the same Baltimore Ravens team they defeated in the playoffs the previous year, and in the regular season in 2020.

But if there’s one thing that stands out above all else, it’s that the Titans’ offense is considerably better than it has been throughout recent history, and it has performed at a high level on a consistent basis.

There are several players to thank for that, though rock-solid quarterback Ryan Tannehill, powerhouse running back Derrick Henry and budding superstar receiver A.J. Brown immediately come to mind.

The expectations are pretty high (and rightfully so) for the Titans heading into 2021, as ESPN has the team sitting at No. 10 overall in its early power rankings for the upcoming season.

Here’s what the network’s Turron Davenport had to say about the offseason and this year.

Mike Vrabel promoted tight ends coach Todd Downing to replace offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who is now the Falcons coach. Vrabel chose Downing to avoid a total change in terminology and scheme. The Titans are also giving Shane Bowen a chance to “run it back” as the defensive playcaller, this time with the defensive coordinator title attached to his name. Tennessee finished with an 11-5 record last season and won the AFC South division title but suffered a disappointing first-round playoff loss. We’ll see how the coordinator decisions impact the Titans taking the next step.

It will be interesting to see how things shake out for the Titans when they hit the field again in September, especially with the absence of Smith, who quickly became an appreciated name in Nashville.